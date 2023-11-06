Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,131,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 599,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $253,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $450.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

