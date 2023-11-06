Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the credit-card processor on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Visa has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Visa to earn $11.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $243.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $453.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.18. Visa has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

