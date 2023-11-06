Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Visa Inc. (NYSE:VGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the credit-card processor on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Visa has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Visa to earn $11.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $243.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $453.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.18. Visa has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Dividend History for Visa (NYSE:V)

