W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,772,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB opened at $67.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

