W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.1 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

