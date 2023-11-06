Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $190.47 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.62 and a 52-week high of $192.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.50 and a 200-day moving average of $176.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

