WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $83.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

