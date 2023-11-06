WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $83.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.