Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $450.05 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $444.01 and a 200 day moving average of $408.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.