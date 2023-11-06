Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX):

11/2/2023 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2023 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $142.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2023 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

10/16/2023 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $136.00 to $130.00.

10/5/2023 – Quest Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $133.91 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $454,518,000 after acquiring an additional 97,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

