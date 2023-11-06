Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH opened at $74.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.