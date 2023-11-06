Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.21.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

