Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Shares of ZBH opened at $108.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

