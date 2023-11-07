10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,678 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $76,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,678 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $76,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $171,995.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,558,177.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,155 shares of company stock worth $892,624. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

