20,556 Shares in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,347,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,586,000 after buying an additional 3,263,817 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $7,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,386 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 54.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,702,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 951,506 shares in the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

