20,784 Shares in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,756,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 2,631,699 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 100.0% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $893.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

