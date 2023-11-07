abrdn plc Has $4.57 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,276 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,428 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 137.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,809 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,754.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,754.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 446,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,067,164. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MRO. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

