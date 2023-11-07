abrdn plc Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $160.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.07 and a 200-day moving average of $290.23. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $399.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.50.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

