abrdn plc Has $5.33 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,390 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AerCap were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AerCap Stock Performance
NYSE:AER opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AER. Citigroup lifted their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.
AerCap Company Profile
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
