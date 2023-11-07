abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.