abrdn plc Sells 118 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,494,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $412.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.32, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $426.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

