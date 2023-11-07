abrdn plc Sells 1,490 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

MTB opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $172.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.