abrdn plc Sells 3,095 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Match Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $458,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

