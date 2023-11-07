abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.