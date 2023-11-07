abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $186.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.84 and a 200 day moving average of $154.78. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of -455.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $191.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

