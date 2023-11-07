ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at JMP Securities

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $51,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,934.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,547. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.