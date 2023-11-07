ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $31.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $359,463.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,019.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,932 shares of company stock worth $1,833,547. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

