Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.88.

GOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

In other Acushnet news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acushnet news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 58,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

