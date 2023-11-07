Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 15,259 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,259 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $457.51 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.