AFC Gamma (AFCG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 47.27%. On average, analysts expect AFC Gamma to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFCG opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $222.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.63%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 107.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 190,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 154,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

