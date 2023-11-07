Airbnb, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn $4.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.97.

Airbnb Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.17 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.73. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,923 shares of company stock worth $88,920,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

