Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $65.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALRM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALRM

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 474.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $52.14 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.