ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $59.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,283,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,834,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,186,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,589,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,330,000 after purchasing an additional 78,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

