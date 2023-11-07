Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

