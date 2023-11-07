Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $169,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Two Point Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 22,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,644,000 after buying an additional 81,819 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 105,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

