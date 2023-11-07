Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

