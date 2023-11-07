Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,644,000 after acquiring an additional 81,819 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 105,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,759,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,345,000 after acquiring an additional 82,824 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 224,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

