Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of AEE opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ameren by 6.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,203,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ameren by 136.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 56,039 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 108.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

