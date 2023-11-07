Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ameren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ameren by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,039 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 108.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.89.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

