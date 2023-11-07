American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) vs. Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Financial Comparison

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Bank and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian 0 1 0 0 2.00

Meridian has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.36%. Given Meridian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than American Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

American Bank has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Bank and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank N/A N/A N/A Meridian 10.78% 11.23% 0.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Meridian pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Meridian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Bank and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Meridian $130.45 million 0.94 $21.83 million $1.49 7.35

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Summary

Meridian beats American Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, shared national credits, and other financing; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1 4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services, as well as financial planning and wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

