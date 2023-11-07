American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $79.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

