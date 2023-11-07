American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.4 %

GPN opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.85.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

