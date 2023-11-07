American International Group Inc. Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,415,000 after acquiring an additional 70,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

AutoNation Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $136.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.44. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

