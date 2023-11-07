American International Group Inc. Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,021 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 19,078 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Halliburton by 7.8% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in Halliburton by 1,285.2% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 142,532 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Halliburton by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 146.9% during the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

