American International Group Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 3.1% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 85,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 2.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of UGI by 777.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of UGI by 131.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 81,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 46,174 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGI. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

UGI Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

UGI Profile



UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

