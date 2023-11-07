American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,071 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

