American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,434 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ENPH opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. BNP Paribas began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

