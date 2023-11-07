American International Group Inc. Purchases 560 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 222.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

