American International Group Inc. Purchases 622 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.20.

Gartner Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $392.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.73. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $401.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 223.28% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

