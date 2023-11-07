American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after buying an additional 1,412,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,880,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 2,656.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 705,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at about $30,335,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 14.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 524,622 shares during the period.

NVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

NYSE NVST opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

