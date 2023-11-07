American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 127.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of LANC opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.37%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

